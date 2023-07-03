Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £602,550.00, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

