Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.03. The stock had a trading volume of 127,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.