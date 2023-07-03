Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.10. The company had a trading volume of 104,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,018. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.