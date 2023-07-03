Kaspa Price Tops $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $469.62 million and $14.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,441,999,040 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,433,018,076.18857 with 19,433,018,491.493168 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02344215 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11,896,014.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

