Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.07.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $801,630 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.