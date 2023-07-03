JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $10.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush restated a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

