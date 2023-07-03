JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $19.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $492.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce purchased 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

