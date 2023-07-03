Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,650 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.47, for a total transaction of $2,460,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,329,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,323,124.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.61. 189,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,365. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

