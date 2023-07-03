John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

JHI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.2152 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

