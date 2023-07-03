John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
JHI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.88.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.2152 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
See Also
