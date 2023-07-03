JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NYSE:U opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,171 shares of company stock worth $13,578,349. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

