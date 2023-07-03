Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.80.

SNOW stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,586 shares of company stock worth $12,762,324. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

