Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Jul 3rd, 2023

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFFree Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $457.38 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $457.38 and a 52 week high of $607.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day moving average is $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

