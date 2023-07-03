Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $457.38 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $457.38 and a 52 week high of $607.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day moving average is $457.38.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.