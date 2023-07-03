Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

ISDR stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

