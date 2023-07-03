iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.75

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $84.98, with a volume of 841857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.44.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.