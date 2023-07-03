iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2,793.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,292 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,962 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

