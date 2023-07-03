iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.76

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.76 and last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 480503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.