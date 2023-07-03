iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.22

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 126462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 502.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

