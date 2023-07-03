iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,691. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

