iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock remained flat at $18.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,696. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

