iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ICLN stock remained flat at $18.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,696. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
