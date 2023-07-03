iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.96. 1,640,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,507. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.