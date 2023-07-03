iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. 10,413,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

