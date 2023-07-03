iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.81

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 50317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.