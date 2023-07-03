Investors Purchase High Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 34,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 23,238 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $36.30. 10,491,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,428. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

