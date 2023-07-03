Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Up 48.6% in June

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Price Performance

Inventiva Company Profile

NASDAQ:IVA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.04. 24,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

(Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.