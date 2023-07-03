Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 6,209,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,109. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.