Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.28. 4,052,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,437,359. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

