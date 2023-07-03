Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 1 year low of $96.68 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

