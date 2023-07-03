Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

