Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.