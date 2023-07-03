Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,990,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.