Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

