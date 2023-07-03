Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27.

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 170.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti Computing, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.