Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $97,389.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYFree Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 10,821 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $97,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

