Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $97,389.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 10,821 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $97,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.