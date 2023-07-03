Insider Selling: BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Insider Sells 18,774 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. 113,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,729. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.