Insider Selling: BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Insider Sells 18,774 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. 113,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,729. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

