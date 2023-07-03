Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

IHCPF stock remained flat at C$9.49 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Inchcape has a 1 year low of C$9.49 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.85.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

