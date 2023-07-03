Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) versus AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Financial Analysis

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) and Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and Imperial Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 4.90% 61.01% 13.48% Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.28 $1.38 billion $24.58 6.70 Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AutoNation and Imperial Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AutoNation and Imperial Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 2 1 4 0 2.29 Imperial Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation currently has a consensus price target of $153.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Imperial Logistics.

Summary

AutoNation beats Imperial Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services. The company also operates as the lead logistics provider. It serves primarily healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Logistics Limited in December 2018. The company is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa. As of March 14, 2022, Imperial Logistics Limited operates as a subsidiary of DP World Limited.

