Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.