Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $125.48 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00029514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $125.48 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00107382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00051407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,859,494 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

