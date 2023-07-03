Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.76. 322,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

