Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) & ENI (NYSE:E) Head to Head Analysis

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -210.78% ENI 9.82% 23.35% 8.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Himalaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Himalaya Technologies and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 6 6 0 2.50

ENI has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 41.53%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A ENI $140.59 billion 0.37 $14.63 billion $7.54 3.82

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Summary

ENI beats Himalaya Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

