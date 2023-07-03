HI Price Reaches $0.0029 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $88,596.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.73 or 0.99809131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00291081 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $75,258.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.