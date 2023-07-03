Head to Head Survey: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provident Bancorp
|-28.19%
|-11.54%
|-1.44%
|Quaint Oak Bancorp
|11.40%
|13.26%
|0.81%
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provident Bancorp
|$78.74 million
|1.92
|-$21.47 million
|($1.53)
|-5.58
|Quaint Oak Bancorp
|$51.88 million
|0.73
|$7.86 million
|$2.85
|5.96
Quaint Oak Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaint Oak Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provident Bancorp
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Quaint Oak Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.77%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.
Risk and Volatility
Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services. It serves its customers through correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.
