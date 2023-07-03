Handelsbanken Upgrades Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) to “Outperform”

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TDVXF opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Tobii Dynavox AB has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
