GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GSRM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. 517,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSRM. UBS Group AG increased its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 464.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

