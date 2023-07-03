Grimes & Company Inc. Has $22.83 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

