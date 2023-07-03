GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

GMS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GMS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

