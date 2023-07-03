Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $64,005.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,315,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,636,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

NYSE DNA opened at $1.86 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

