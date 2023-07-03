Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

GGAA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,391,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

