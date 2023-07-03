General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

