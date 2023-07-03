General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

