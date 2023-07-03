Gateway Protocol (GWP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,446.38

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 34% against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $154,446.38 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.13703627 USD and is down -16.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $220,492.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

