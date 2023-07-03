G999 (G999) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,074.63 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

